Here's How to Get Pokemon SDCC 2020 Mewtwo and Vulpix Flocked Funko Pops

Funko has released a lot of Pokemon Pop figures, and it's a pretty safe bet that most standard releases will get exclusive Flocked (fuzzy) versions eventually. Such is the case with Mewtwo and Vulpix, who got their standard releases back in February and are now getting Flocked versions as part of Funko's San Diego Comic-Con 2020 / Comic-Con@Home lineup. Unfortunately, getting your hands on them might not be easy - here's what you need to know...

The Flocked Mewtwo Pokemon Pop will be available as a Funko exclusive here at Funko.com starting at 5pm PT (8pm ET) tonight, July 22nd with a limit of 1 Pop per customer. Historically, convention exclusives sell out at the Funko shop quickly, so this Pop will be the hardest to get. If you miss out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay.

The Flocked Vulpix Pop figure is a shared exclusive that will be available first at Funko.com at 5pm PT (8pm ET) and later on tonight at around 9pm PT (12am ET) here at GameStop.

Note that purchasing your SDCC 2020 exclusive Pop figure at Funko.com gives you a chance to score a version with a convention sticker (ships randomly) as opposed to a standard summer convention exclusive sticker. Again, if this Pop figure sells out or your want to ensure that you get one with a convention sticker, head on over to eBay when they become available.

You can check out the details on all of the upcoming SDCC 2020 / Comic-Con@Home Pop figures via our master list and favorites guide. You can also take a look at the most recent Pokemon Pop figure wave right here. It includes an 18-inch Pikachu!

