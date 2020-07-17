Pokemon Funko Pops Add an 18-inch Pikachu and the First Three Eeveelutions

Funko has launched another wave of Pokemon Pop figures, and its lead by a massive 18-inch Pop figure of Pikachu! Funko has only developed four other Pop figures in that scale to date, but if you had to ask us which Pop figure might be next for the treatment, Pikachu would have been high on the list. The wave also includes Eevee with a new pose, and the Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon eeveelutions.

Pre-orders for all of the new Pokemon Pop figures are available now via the links below with shipping slated for late October / Early November. Odds are we'll see variants of the eeveelutions down the line, but the 18-inch Pikachu is definitely a must-have if you've been big into collecting the Pokemon Pops.

In other Funko news, Funko recently debuted their latest wave of Pop figures in support of a good cause. Indeed, DC Comics superhero Pop figures are getting a pink makeover in support of Breast Cancer Research and Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is coming up in October. The lineup includes Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Batman, and Superman in pink with old-school Funko Pop designs.

Funko has paired the new DC Comics Pop collection with a $25,000 donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Pre-orders for each figure are live via the Amazon links below with shipping slated for September.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.