Godzilla Gets Retro Futuristic With The Latest Funko Pop Wave

Godzilla’s back and looking cooler than ever in this new wave of Funko Pops. That’s right, the ginormous Kaiju is getting a few Premium Retro Futuristic-style Funko Pops that put colorful spins on Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, Spacegodzilla, and Destoroyah. Plus, three of these releases are exclusives! Head to Amazon here or Entertainment Earth here to pick up the commons.You can also find them here at Hot Topic. Exclusives are linked directly in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spacegodzilla Retro Futurism Art Funko Pop – Funko Exclusive

Destoroyah Retro Futurism Art Funko Pop – Amazon Exclusive

Godzilla Retro Futurism Art Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Godzilla Retro Futurism Art Mechagodzilla Funko Pop

Godzilla Retro Futurism Pink Godzilla Funko Pop

You can keep tabs on all of this week’s biggest and best Funko Pop releases right here.

Godzilla’s Got a Big Future Ahead of Him

After Godzilla Minus One made waves in the box office and took home an Academy Award, the future of Godzilla was at the top of everyone’s minds. Well, now we can look forward to a sequel to the Minus One story. Director and creator Takashi Yamazaki will be returning to the second part of the series, though details about its story remain a mystery. Luckily, there were plenty of easter eggs in the film’s finale that have kaiju fans debating where this take on the lizard king will go next.

Meanwhile, if you’re hoping to catch another thrilling installment of the Godzilla vs. Kong series, then you’ll be excited to know that the third entry is set to arrive in 2027. Unfortunately there aren’t many details for that project either, so the story still remains a mystery. On top of this MonsterVerse chapter, Apple TV+ has a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in the works and a secret spin-off series that is also on the way. So if you’re a fan of the Kaiju, you’ll soon be rewarded with even more Godzilla content.

Toho stated earlier this year that the company is planning to invest one billion dollars into Godzilla’s future, so it isn’t an insane assumption to think we’ll be seeing a lot more of the giant lizard. Hopefully these Funko Pops are far from the only merch we’ll see for our favorite Kaiju.

Want to stay up to date with the latest Godzilla news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!