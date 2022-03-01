Here’s Your Guide To the New LEGO Sets Launching On March 1, 2022

The first day of a new month means new LEGO sets, and today, March 1st, 2022, is a big one with nearly as many releases as we saw on New Year’s Day. The lineup includes some highly anticipated sets from Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Technic, and more. Below you’ll find a selection of some of the best new LEGO sets for March complete with product links. Note that we’ve included some pre-order options that go beyond March 1st as well.
If you want to dive right in, you can find all of the new LEGO set releases here in the “Available Now” section. You can find upcoming releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. If a set has sold out, you might be able to find it here at Entertainment Earth.
Videos by ComicBook.com
New Star Wars LEGO Sets:
- 75324 Dark Trooper Attack ($29.99) – More details here
- 75326 Boba Fett’s Throne Room ($99.99) – Pre-orders are live on Amazon and shopDisney
- The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker, and Dark Trooper Helmet Sets – Pre-order details can be found here
- 75325 The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter set – Pre-orders are live on Amazon and shopDisney (June 1st)
New Marvel LEGO Sets:
New Harry Potter LEGO Sets:
- 76399 Hogwarts Magical Trunk ($59.99)
- 76398 Hogwarts Hospital Wing ($49.99)
- 76397 Hogwarts Moment: Defense Class ($29.99)
- 76396 Hogwarts Moment: Divination Class ($29.99)
New BrickHeadz LEGO Sets:
- 40548 Spice Girls Tribute ($49.99)
- 40550 Chip & Dale ($19.99)
New LEGO Art Sets:
- 31205 Jim Lee Batman Collection ($119.99)
- 31204 Elvis Presley “The King” ($119.99)
New LEGO Technic Sets:
- 42141 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car ($179.99)
- 42140 App-Controlled Transformation Vehicle ($139.99)
- 42139 All-Terrain Vehicle ($79.99)
- 42136 John Deere 9620R 4WD Tractor ($29.99)
- 42133 Telehandler ($12.99)
New LEGO City Sets:
- 60351 Rocket Launch Center ($149.99)
- 60350 Lunar Research Base ($119.99)
- 60349 Lunar Space Station ($79.99)
- 60348 Lunar Roving Vehicle ($39.99)
New Disney LEGO Sets:
- 43207 Ariel’s Underwater Palace ($89.99)
- 43209 Elsa and the Nokk’s Ice Stable ($14.99)
New Jurassic World LEGO Sets:
- Numerous sets inspired by Jurassic Park and the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion films have been announced in recent days. You can find details on them right here, including pre-order links where applicable.
New Creator Expert LEGO Sets:
10299 Real Madrid – Santiago Bernabéu Stadium ($349.99)
The list above is only a handful of the new LEGO sets that are set to debut on March 1st, so head on over to the LEGO Shop to see more.