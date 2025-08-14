Hot Topic Goes All-In On Tim Burton For Halloween

Although we’re all still enjoying sandal season, don’t forget that October is right around the corner, and with it comes the spookiest of holidays: Halloween. To make sure you’re prepared (and especially since he’s been counting down the days), Jack Skellington and all his Halloween Town friends are here for the next round of The Nightmare Before Christmas fashions from Hot Topic and Her/Our Universe. In fact, Hot Topic has gone all-in on Tim Burton in recent weeks with collections inspired by Edward Scissorhands and the Wednesday series on Netflix. Details on the brand new Nightmare Before Christmas collection can be found below.

Some of our favorite new items in The Nightmare Before Christmas collection at Hot Topic include an Oogie Boogie-inspired hooded baseball jersey in black with slime green sleeves, hood, and piping. There’s also, the Jack & Sally Fall Floral Cardigan brings a touch of coziness to the collection, with Jack and Sally embroidered amongst a garden of flowers. You can check out the entire collection here at Hot Topic, and read below for a complete list of new items. Note that all of the items in the collection are on sale at the time of writing.

As noted, in recent weeks, Hot Topic also released a Wednesday collection (perfect timing since the first four episodes of season 2 were recently released) and Edward Scissorhands, bringing more Burton creepiness to our closet collections. You can shop the Wednesday collection here, and it includes multiple Nevermore academy uniform-esque items, a velvet long sleeve dress and a “slouchy” cardigan. The Edward Scissorhands collection celebrates the 35th anniversary of the film, with a patchwork hoodie and a white dress inspired by the one Winona Ryder’s Kim Boggs wears in the film during the snow scene. You can shop the entire Edward Scissorhands collection right here.

