Last Call For Huge Funko Pop Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sale
Funko fans that want to build up their collections or grab holiday gifts will be happy to know that Entertainment Earth is running their annual buy one, get one 50% off sale on Pop figures. Nearly 1000 in-stock Funko Pops are eligible, and that includes exclusives. What's more, you'll get free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout, so you can really load up.
You can shop Entertainment Earth's B1G1 50% off sale on Funko Pops here at Entertainment Earth (sorted by bestsellers) until the end of the day on October 25th. Keep in mind that new Pops will be added as they come in-stock and disappear when they sell out – this is especially true for exclusives and discount Pops labeled "not mint". We've picked out a handful of the best Funko Pops from the sale below to get you started. Note that Entertainment Earth has a ton of affordable protector boxes available as well. Note that Amazon also has a sale on select Funko Pops happening today, October 24th with discounts over 50%. You can check out that sale right here while it lasts.
- Avengers Loki with Scepter Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Thor: Love and Thunder Ravager Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- The Little Mermaid Ariel Blue Translucent Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
-
WWE The Rock with Championship Belt Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
-
Brave Merida Pop! Vinyl Figure – 2022 Convention Exclusive
- Hunter x Hunter Killua Zoldyck Godspeed Pop! Vinyl Figure – AAA Anime Exclusive
-
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic Leonardo Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive
- Attack on Titan Pop! Vinyl Figure Case of 6
- Naruto Izumo Kamizuki Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Wall-E and Eve Pop! Vinyl Moment
- The Office 2022 Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar
- Jurassic World: Dominion Giganotosaurus Jumbo 10-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Moon Knight Pop! Vinyl Figure
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Groot Pop! Vinyl Figure
-
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Drax Pop! Vinyl Figure, Not Mint
