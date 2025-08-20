Hunter x Hunter Adds 4 Shelf-Sitter Funko Pops

New Hunter x Hunter Funko Pops have just dropped, reminding us all about the love we have for this hit anime/manga. Interestingly enough, all 4 figures are shelf sitters, so you can display them on a bookshelf, the edge of your desk, etc.

Main character Gon Freecss looks adorable leaning back against his hands, the bright green of his outfit really popping. The drop also includes Killua and Kurapika just vibing on their stoops. Then there’s Leorio, who’s got his arms crossed and is looking a bit angry. Pre-orders for the entire wave of Hunter x Hunter shelf-sitter Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth now, and should be available here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon at some point in next 24 hours. Read on for more Hunter x Hunter news.

Fans of the Hunter x Hunter manga have been yearning for a new chapter to release, especially since they’ve gone since last December without one. For the first time in this hiatus, creator Yoshihiro Togashi has decided to fill us in on what’s happening. Togashi revealed that he was currently working on chapter 413 (the last chapter to release was 410), implying that he has already finished work on the previous two chapters. Yoshihiro claimed that “No.413 Background designation completed,” which is sure to be a welcome update for those looking to see the continuation of the “Succession Contest Arc.” Unfortunately that’s all the news we’ve been given, but it’s still fantastic news to hear that the current arc is still being produced.

For fans who hope to one day see the manga return to the television screen, don’t hold your breath. It doesn’t seem likely that manga will see the anime world again. Since the original anime from Studio Madhouse ended, an anime version of the new manga chapters has been MIA. Maybe with anime continually growing in popularity, Hunter x Hunter will have a chance to return, but we’ll just have to wait and see.



