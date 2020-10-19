The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Marvel Legends Prop Replica Shield is Live

Hasbro's Marvel Legends line has released multiple prop replica variants of Captain America's shield over the years, so it's no surprise that they're delivering another based on the design featured the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The new Marvel Legends Captain America Shield is a 1:1 scale replica that measures 24-inches across. It features the segmented design that we've seen on Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) shield in Avengers: Endgame and Falcon and the Winter Solider. It also appears to include the faux leather straps seen in Hasbro's previous Cap shield props.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Falcon and Winter Soldier Captain America Shield Prop Replica are up and running here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99 with free shipping. Note that the original Marvel Legends Captain America shield appears to be discontinued at this point (the classic version is still available for $99), so grab the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier version while you can.

While you're at it, you might want to check out all of the Marvel Legends figures and gear that Hasbro launched at PulseCon recently.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place in the MCU and follows the adventures of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after Captain America retires at the end of Avengers: Endgame. According to Mackie, the series will feel like a six-hour Marvel Studios movie rather than a traditional TV project.

"We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first," Mackie said. "So they shut us down two weeks before the U.S. shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we're the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. And that was always my [experience], 'It's Marvel, we could shoot forever.' And they're like, 'Nah.' So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.