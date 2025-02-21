Jujutsu Kaisen Pops Are Ready For Battle In New Funko Drop

Anime Funko Pop collectors just keep winning as the latest drop from the company features characters from the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. Fan-favorite characters like Gojo, Yuji, Choso, Sukuna and more are included in this drop and there are a ton of exclusives to collect. Many of the figures show the fighters in action, capturing their techniques in motion. Yuji’s Pop looks especially detailed since his face looks a little worse for wear. If you want to snag some of these figures, pre-orders are expected to open up today, February 21st at 12pm ET here Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Head there for the commons. The collection of exclusives can be found in the wave breakdown below, and direct links will be added after the launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo (Prison Realm) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

– Entertainment Earth Exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen Suguru Geto – GameStop Exclusive

– GameStop Exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen Toji Fushiguro (Chance at Chase) – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive

– Chalice Collectibles Exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen Toji Fushiguro (Possessed) – Funko Exclusive

– Funko Exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji Itadori

Jujutsu Kaisen Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen Sukuna (Fire Arrow)

Jujutsu Kaisen Megumi (Rabbit) Funko Pop! & Buddy

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo (Hidden Inventory)

Jujutsu Kaisen Nobara (Chance at Chase)

While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga came to a close last year, fans are still eagerly awaiting season 3 of the hit anime show. Jujutsu Kaisen was expecting to start promoting the show again this month, so when the Valentine’s Day promo arrived fans weren’t surprised by the new photos and merch. What might’ve been surprising was the ‘ship they decided to focus on.

TOHO Animation used the Valentine’s Day holiday to celebrate the adorable Gojo and Geto. The company has an official account on X solely for promoting and circulating the merch released by the TOHO Animation goods team and they announced they’d be accepting preorders of Gojo and Geto stuffed toys on Valentine’s Day.

While Gojo and Geto are not a canon romantic ship, their relationship of childhood best friends who become sworn enemies is a great story, and fans clung on. SatoSugu became one of the most popular ships in the fandom, so maybe it really isn’t a wonder why Toho Animation would choose them as their promo pair. Friends to enemies is one of the best tropes around.

Want to stay up to date on the latest anime news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!