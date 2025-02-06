League of Legends Akali, Jhin, and Yone Get New Funko Pops

League of Legends, the online multiplayer arena battle game that launched in 2009 and has remained popular ever since, is the focus of the next launch from Funko. The drop will include warriors Akali, Jhin, and Yone, so it’s up to you to choose an assassin, marksman, or a fighter to go into battle with. The figures match the character’s standard skins, so Akali can be seen with her green facemask, Yone with his red half-mask, and Jhin with his full mask. Pre-orders will officially open up today, February 6th at 12pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch.

Riot Games Focuses On League of Legends

League of Legends spin-off Netflix animated series, Arcane, was garnering good reviews and a strong fanbase, but after two seasons Riot Games has reported that the $250 million effort hasn’t been profitable. Instead, they’ll probably only break even. The gaming company hoped to convert Arcane fans into League of Legends players, as the MOBA game is the studios’ most profitable project. Unfortunately, new interest in League of Legends from Arcane fans tended to be temporary. Upon Arcane’s premiere there had been no skins or in-game cosmetics added to correlate with the show, a major misstep in transferring viewers to players. On top of that, League of Legends’ toxic player community and a particularly difficult learning curve made the new player turn over especially fast.

For those Arcane fans who were hoping season 2 wasn’t the end, the future looks a little bleak. It seems that Riot will be focusing its attention back on its games and keeping League of Legends updated and entertaining. 2025 should also bring news on other Riot projects, like 2XKO, the fighting game featuring champions like Yasuo, Darius, Ahri, Illaoi, and Ekko.

While it seems Riot will be switching focuses, it doesn’t seem the story of Arcane will be lost. It seems likely that the lore from the show will be embedded within in-game lore, so hopefully that will be the push Riot needs to diversify their fanbase.



