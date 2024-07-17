LEGO Batman 8-in-1 BrickHeadz Figure Is On Sale Now

LEGO Batman BrickHeadz (40748) 8-in-1 set

With this new LEGO BrickHeadz figure, you’re getting not one, but eight versions of Batman in a single 325-piece set for only $24.99. This includes Bronze Age Batman, Batman ’66 TV series, Batman (1989), Batman: The Animated Series, Batman The Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman v. Superman, The LEGO Batman Movie (with glow-in-the-dark eyes) and The Batman.

You can order the LEGO Batman BrickHeadz (40748) set here at the LEGO Shop now. While you’re at it you might want to take advantage of LEGO Insiders Days offers and deals that are happening alongside Amazon Prime Day. All of the details you need can be found right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their monthly launch promotions. With August 2024 expected to have a larger slate of LEGO releases, there should be some pretty great bonuses available.

Hot Wheels Batman 85th Anniversary Collection

On a related note, DC Comics is celebrating 85 years of Batman throughout 2024, and so far the festivities have included new merch like Funko Pops and LEGO sets. This Hot Wheels Batmobile set was dded to the lineup recently, and it looks to be a fantastic item for collectors that won’t break the bank. It includes five 1:64 scale die-cast iterations of the Batmobile: the Batman ’66 TV Series Batmobile, the Batmobile from the 1989 film starring Michael Keaton, the Batman & Robin Batmobile, The Dark Knight Trilogy Tumbler (the camo version for some reason), and the Batmobile from the recent The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson.

The Hot Wheels Batman 85th anniversary Batmobile set can be found here on Amazon priced at $19.99. It is in stock and shipping now. From the official description:

“Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Batman with a 5-pack of varieties of his primary vehicle. This set focuses on the evolution of the Batmobile with one from its earliest days on the Batman™ TV show to the latest model from THE BATMAN feature film. Each die-cast vehicle is 1:64 scale with elevated deco and exclusive wheels, and one of the vehicles has an all-zinc casting. The set comes in ownable commemorative packaging, perfect for display.”