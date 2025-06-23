LEGO 2x Insiders Points Event For June 2025 Ends Tonight

This is your last call to fire up that LEGO Insider membership for the double points event that ends when the clock strikes midnight tonight, June 23rd / 24th. Until then, you can enjoy 2x points on your purchases here at the LEGO Store. Unfortunately, the Tribute to Jane Austen’s Books (40766) set that came free with orders of $150 or more sold out long before the original cutoff of June 27th. That’s not surprising as the set celebrates the iconic author in 351 pieces, with details that include a writing table with a quill, a piano with sheet music, a bookshelf, flowers, a fireplace and paintings on the wall showing scenes from movie adaptations of her books. Naturally, a Jane Austen minifigure is included. It’s one of the more generously detailed sets that we’ve seen as a GWP release in quite some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shop All Eligible Sets For The LEGO Insiders 2X Points Event for June 2025. Shop LEGO

You can keep tabs on the latest LEGO promotions right here, and that includes deals. If you need ideas about which sets to buy, we have some suggestions below. Keep in mind that you can sign up for a LEGO Insiders right here. It’s free to join and the vast majority of LEGO promotions are tied into it, so it’s a must-have. You can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section.

Hot LEGO Pre-Orders

New LEGO Releases / June 2025

Below you’ll find some of the standout LEGO releases for June 2025. A complete list of the latest releases is available here.