LEGO X-Men X-Jet Gets a Desperately Needed Deal

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Feel like taking a relaxing LEGO ride on the X-Men X-Jet from Disney+’s X-Men ‘97 animated series? It includes 359 pieces and 4 Marvel minifigures: Cyclops, Rogue, Magneto and Wolverine. Builders can also enjoy the twin cockpits with room for all 4 minifigures, 2 stud shooters on both sides of the plane and 2 spring shooters beneath the wings. Sounds great, but there was one major problem with it.

The X-Jet was originally priced at $84.99, which was viewed by many as a tad pricey for what you get. However, you can order it here at Walmart for $63.76 at the time of writing, which is the first time we’ve ever seen a discount on it. Then again, you could also choose to pay full price for it here at LEGO and get the Christmas Picture frame set as a free gift. Additional details about the set can be found below.

LEGO Marvel X-Men X-Jet Building Kit #76281 / $63.76 / “This spectacular plane model building kit, based on the X-Jet in X-Men ’97, will inspire endless high flying adventures with its 4 Marvel minifigures including Cyclops, Rogue, Magneto and Wolverine. The action packed X-Men building toy features twin cockpits with room for 4 minifigures, 2 stud shooters on both sides of the plane and 2 spring shooters beneath the wings. The buildable model plane also includes 2 removable containers where kids can store spare studs and Wolverine’s long claws when they are not attached to the minifigure. Contains 359 pieces.” / Available here at Walmart

If you like the X-Jet you will undoubtedly love the LEGO Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion (76294). The luxurious X-Mansion set includes a Cerebro element, switchable Danger Room items, an exploding cupola, a motorcycle for Wolverine, and many visual nods to the X-Men franchise. If you’re planning a visit to the mansion, just know there’s a buildable Sentinel that could give you and your 10 X-Men minifigures, 5 of which are all-new for this set, some serious trouble. These figures include Professor X in his wheelchair, Gambit, Iceman, Bishop, and a new variation of Jean Grey. There’s also Magneto, Storm, Wolverine, Cyclops, and Rogue.

Picking up these two sets would give you an immediate leg up in the LEGO world, you’d have 14 mini-figures in total AND a mansion and jet. It doesn’t get much better than that!



