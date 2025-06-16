M.A.S.K. Embraces Original Series with Classic Packaging First Look (Exclusive)

Just in time for its 40th anniversary, the 1980s favorite M.A.S.K. is back with a brand new toyline courtesy of The Loyal Subjects, and pre-orders are opening up soon. ComicBook debuted your first look at the relaunch of the M.A.S.K. line, and now we’ve got your exclusive first look at the snazzy new packaging for the M.A.S.K. debut wave. The debut wave will include four big-time vehicles from the franchise, and you can check out all four vehicles (alongside their pilots and drivers) in the gallery below.

As you can see in the images below, the first wave of M.A.S.K. releases will include the Thunderhawk, Mobile Defense Unit (MDU), Thunderhawk, and Condor. Each release will also include the vehicle’s driver or pilot. The packaging embraces the vintage feel and aesthetic that is perfect for the decade, and you get a look at the vehicle through artwork on the front alongside the series logo next to an image of the figure and any accessories that are included.

Let’s start with the Thunderhawk specifically, which features an awesome red paint job with purple and yellow accents. What stands out even more is the fact that the vehicle can turn into a fighter jet as it lifts the doors up DeLorean style. As with all of the releases, you also get the driver associated with the vehicle, and for this one, you get a unique version of Matt Trakker.

The MDU immediately stands out for the sheer number of elements to it, as it includes a mobile command center inside the truck as well as a battering ram, a missile launcher, and a trailer that connects to the back with a smaller vehicle. You’ll also get two figures in the set with both Matt Trakker (with a different suit) and Bruce Sato along for the ride as well as their accessories, making this a great way to get your M.A.S.K. team up and running with heavy artillery right from the start.

If you’re looking to the air for support, there’s the High Tech Helicopter, which comes with its ace pilot Miles Mayhem and his two unique helmets. It’s a slick-looking helicopter, but it has the ability to switch to airplane mode, and then it will boast a launching missile as well.

The final release in the line is the Condor, which comes with Brad Turner, and you can’t help but love the lime green paint job on the motorcycle with the black accents. It already looks cool, but making the vehicle even better is the fact that it can switch to helicopter mode and take to the air. You can find the official description of the new M.A.S.K. 40th Anniversary toy line below.

“Throughout the mid-80s, the M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) television series wowed audiences with 75 action-packed episodes following the namesake special task force led by Matt Tracker as it battled V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem). The Loyal Subjects and Hasbro are celebrating the 40th anniversary of M.A.S.K. with a collectible toy line that captures everything that made M.A.S.K. such a legendary, pop culture-defining franchise.”

“We’re so pumped to finally reveal our initial M.A.S.K. collection! We’ve put a lot of love into making sure these toys stay true to the original while bringing that classic magic into the modern day,” said Jonathan Cathey, CEO and Founder of The Loyal Subjects. “Fans are going to love the attention to detail and high quality, including the conversions to battle modes!”

The M.A.S.K. line will be available for pre-order on BigBadToyStore on July 1st, and distribution will be expanded starting on September 2nd in the US and internationally.

Are you excited for the return of M.A.S.K.? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things toys and collectibles with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!