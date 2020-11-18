Marvel's New Collector's Chess Set is 30% off For Black Friday

Yesterday, USAopoly (The Op) announced the new Marvel Collector's Chess Set, which includes 32 full-color, sculpted chess pieces based on Marvel heroes and villains. Today, the brand new set became part of an early access Black Friday sale that drops the price by a whopping 30%.

The list price of the chess set was a bit pricey at $74.99, but you can order it here at BoxLunch for a more reasonable $52.43 while the sale - and supplies - last. Even Amazon has this set priced at $74.95 with a $12 shipping fee. Needless to say, this would make a great gift for a Marvel superfan, and this is a golden opportunity to grab it. Note that the game could be pulled from the sale at any time.

The Marvel Collector's Chess Set sets up a battle between S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. Hydra on a double-sided game board with the following playable heroes and villains:

16 Hero Mover Pieces – Iron Man as King, Captain Marvel as Queen, Black Widow & Captain America as Bishops, Spider-Man & Black Panther as Knights, Hulk & Thor as Rooks, and S.H.I.E.L.D. as Pawns

16 Villian Mover Pieces – Thanos as King, Hella as Queen, Kingpin & Red Skull as Bishops, Killmonger & Venom as Knights, Loki & Ultron as Rooks, and HYDRA as Pawns

You can take a closer look at the set in the gallery below. You can check out more of BoxLunch's early access Black Friday deals right here - the items are up to 50% off.

