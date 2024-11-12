Marvel Legends Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Figures Add The Spot

Back in August, Hasbro launched a huge wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse series of animated films. The wave included Miles Morales Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, Peter Parker, Spider-Man India, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Punk, and Miles Morales Prowler. If you were waiting for The Spot to join the collection, that wait will end on November 14th.

The Spot is expected to go up for pre-order at 10am PT / 1pm ET on 11/14 as a Fan Channel exclusive right here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $39+). Previously released figures in the Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends Lineup can also be found via that link and here on Amazon. Note that all of the figures will come with alternate heads and alternate hands along with the occasional character-specific accessory – like Spider-Punk’s guitar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Legends Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse wave

What Is Beyond the Spider-Verse About?

Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to deal with the fallout of the cliffhanger ending of Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) stuck on an alternate universe with a more villainous version of himself (Jharrel Jerome).

“Here’s what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of it: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they’re going to bring in … What they did on the first one is all the directors became executive producers. So they just keep adding to it. What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it’s excellent,” Peter B. Parker actor Jake Johnson confirmed to ComicBook.com. “And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it’s even bigger, if that means it’s longer — they don’t play by anybody’s rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we’re always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one. I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording. So they’re not going to quit until it’s great and I have nothing but faith in them. But in terms of giving anything away [about the story], can’t do it.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to own and stream now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently between release dates.

When Will Miles Morales Appear in Live-Action?

The topic of Miles Morales making his live-action debut has been talked about at length in recent years, with the cast and crew of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe advocating for the character to appear in that context. Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal has been repeatedly vocal about the possibility, indicating that it would not happen until the conclusion of the current animated Spider-Verse trilogy.

“Someday,” Pascal explained earlier this year. “Not until we make two more movies. Someday. Someday. We’re very happy doing [the animated Spider-Verse movies].”