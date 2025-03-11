Mattel Masterverse MOTU Collector Con Exclusives Include a 40th Anniversary She-Ra Figure

Mattel Masters of the Universe collectors need to mark their calendar for the first Walmart Collector Con of 2025 Two exclusive Masterverse action figures will go up for pre-order during the event, one is a Vintage Collection Faker, and the other for the powerful New Eternia She-Ra in celebration of the She-Ra and the Princess of Power’s 40th anniversary. Details on when and where you can secure them can be found below.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse She-Ra Action Figure / $21.97 – Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively on Walmart: This MOTU Masterverse New Etheria action figure of She-Ra has the high level of detail collectors expect and celebrates the 40th anniversary of She-Ra and the Princess of Power. Designed at 7-inch scale with generous articulation, this figure is based on the vintage toy look and she comes with an extra swappable set of hands, a soft goods cape, a shield and a sword. For 6 years and older. Packed in a window box.

You can check out all of the upcoming Walmart Collector Con exclusives for March 2025 right here.

Masters of the Universe First Official Look Teases He-Man

Masters of the Universe (2026) released its first official look last month. The new image shows off the rippling muscles of actor Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You, Purple Hearts) as He-Man with his Power Sword front and center. Hopefully the movie is able to bring He-Man into the 2020s while still keeping the fun, fantasy-like aspects of the original series. Speaking of modern takes on He-Man, Netflix Masters of the Universe Revelation / Revolution Blu-ray steelbook is currently up for pre-order at Amazon, now only $30.49. If you pre-order now, you’ll be guaranteed the cheapest price that comes around before it releases on May 13. The new Masters of the Universe movie is set to release in 2026, so until then you’ll need Revolution and Revelation so you can get your MOTU fix.