McFarlane Celebrates The Fantastic Four With Silver Surfer and Human Torch Marvel Statues

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps launching this weekend alongside San Diego Comi-Con, McFarlane Toys is digging into the FF4 comics for a new set of Marvel statues. The first is of the Silver Surfer, coming straight from the cover of Fantastic Four #72. The 1:6th scale replica will include a background scene and a copy of the Fantastic Four #72.

The second posed figure is coming in hot – the Human Torch! This replica is inspired by Marvel’s 2-in-One The Thing & Human Torch #10 cover, and also includes a background scene and reprint comic. Both statues are set to launch this Friday, July 25 at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. They should also be available at Walmart and Amazon shortly thereafter. Direct links to these retailers will be added below after the launch, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can check out out all of the McFarlane Toys exclusives that will drop on the morning of July 25th as part of Walmart Collector Con below. The complete list of upcoming exclusives is available here.

Marvel Collection Wave 6 Silver Surfer Fantastic Four #72 1:6 Scale Posed Figure with Scene and Comic – See on Amazon / Walmart

Marvel Collection Wave 7 Human Torch Marvel 2-In-One: Thing & Human Torch #10 1:6 Scale Posed Figure with Scene & Comic – See on Amazon / Walmart

Walmart SDCC 2025 Collector Con Exclusives / Launch July 24th and 25th at 10am ET see at walmart

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25 at 10am ET)

