McFarlane Toys DC Retro Batman '66 Wave 11 Figure Pre-Orders Are Available Now

(Photo: McFarlane Toys Batman 1966 Wave 11 )

McFarlane Toys is set to drop their 11th wave of 6-inch scale figures and vehicles inspired by classic 1966 Batman TV show and the 2013-2016 comic book series that continued the story. Pre-orders are set to drop today, September 6th at 9am PT / 12pm ET, and highlights include the Batgirl Cycle from the TV series, Batman from the 1966 movie poster, Batman movie Joker, Wonder Woman and Clock King from the comics, and more.

Pre-orders for the new figures are live here at Entertainment Earth ($7.95 flat shipping no minimum, free after $99) with mint condition guarantee) and here on Amazon at some point today. A full breakdown of the Wave 11 figures can be found below.

Batman 1966 Classic TV Series Batgirl Cycle Vehicle

Batman 1966 Wonder Woman Comic Action Figure

Batman 1966 Batgirl Comic Action Figure

Batman 1966 Clock King Comic Action Figure

Batman 1966 Batman Movie Poster Action Figure

Batman 1966 Joker with Mask Batman Movie Action Figure

(Photo: LEGO Batman 1966 TV Series Batmobile (76328) )

While you're at it you might want to pick up the Batmobile (76328) set that debuted this week. Naturally, its inspired by the classic 1966 DC tv series starring Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin, and it's also reasonably priced at $149.99. That's not bad for a 1822-piece set. At the time of writing, pre-orders for the LEGO Batmobile '66 set are available here on Amazon and here at the LEGO shop with a release date set for October 1st.. You can shop for previously released LEGO Batman Batmobile sets right here.

Features of the 1966 Batmobile set include a molded windshield, rotatable wheels, authentic decorations and an opening trunk containing the Bat-Computer. Naturally, a retro Batman minifigure is included, though it stands on a platform and does not fit inside the car. There's isn't a Robin figure either, which is also disappointing. Still, this is a must-have for collectors. UPDATE: Speaking of Batmobiles, Super7 also launched a big '89 Batmobile replica vehicle today.

(Photo: McFarlane Toys / DC Direct 1:3 scale Batman Cowl Replicas )

In other retro McFarlane Toys Batman news, a series of 1:3 scale cowl replicas earlier this week that are inspired by Adam West's 1966 Batman tv series, Batman '89, and the Batman: Knightfall comics. Each cowl is 7-inches tall and includes a stand for display. They're priced at $14.99 each, and you can pick yours up via the links below.