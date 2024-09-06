Batman '89 Batmobile Vehicle From Super7 Features Removable Panels

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Super7 Batman '89 Super Cyborg Vehicle )

Retro Batman is hot right now with a Batman '66 Batmobile LEGO set, Batman '66 action figures, and a Batman '89 cowl replica launching just this past week. Now Super7 is getting into the game with a new Batmobile replica inspired by Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton. It measures a whopping 13" long, 5" wide, and 3" tall and joins Super7s Super Cyborg lineup, which are known for featuring removable panels.

In the case of the '89 Batmobile, you can remove exterior panels on the top of the vehicle view the supercharged V-12 engine, twin forward-mounted machine guns, detailed cockpit with rotating steering wheel, rear-mounted oil slick dispensers and smoke emitters, and a turbine exhaust afterburner. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon now priced at $125. If that's too rich for your blood, consider option #2 from McFarlane Toys, which is outlined below.

McFarlane Toys also released a Batman and Batmobile inspired by the '89 Batman film recently, and it comes with a 7-inch scale Batman figure. It's an Amazon exclusive that sold out quickly on several occasions, but it is currently in-stock priced at $74.99 via the following link:

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2pk – Pre-order on Amazon: Set includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included.

(Photo: McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Forever Batmobile )

Still not enough Batmobile for you? Pre-orders for McFarlane Toys' recently released Batmobile 2-pack inspired by the 1995 Batman Forever film starring Val Kilmer are currently here at Entertainment Earth priced at $109.99 (free US shipping). The vehicle comes with a 7-inch scale action figure of Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth along with a display base for Alfred and an art card. The Batmobile measures approximately 31-inches long and can fit a figuure in the cockpit. It also features lights and sound.

Naturally, you'll want to pair your Batman Forever Batmobile with DC Multiverse figures inspired by the 1995 film. Fortunately, McFarlane Toys has you covered with a Build-A-Wave series that includes figures based on Batman (Val Kilmer), Robin (Chris O'Donnell), Riddler (Jim Carrey), and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones). All of the details you need about the collection can be found right here.