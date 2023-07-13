DC Multiverse Line Art Superman and Batman Who Laughs Figures Launch As Gold Label Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has teamed up with Entertainment Earth once again for a set of DC Multiverse exclusives – The Batman Who Laughs and Rebirth Superman. What's more, these are very limited edition (3000 units each) Gold Label figures with a black and white sketch deco. Additional details and pre-order links are available below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59.

DC Multiverse The Batman Who Laughs Line Art Gold Label 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($29.99) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive: "The Batman Who Laughs from the pages of Dark Nights Metal – with monochromatic artist sketch deco! This sinister black-and-white Batman comes with a knife, sickle, display base, and art card stand. Also included is an exclusive art card featuring a sketch of The Batman Who Laughs on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other."

DC Multiverse Superman Rebirth Line Art Gold Label 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($29.99) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive: This Superman figure features a monochromatic sketch deco along with alternate hands, a display base, and an art card stand. It also includes an exclusive art card featuring a sketch of Superman on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other.

Entertainment Earth has been revealing their San Diego Comic-Con 2023 exclusives for the past couple of weeks, and the collection includes a big one from McFarlane Toys. They're bringing the Spawn Deluxe Sketch Edition Gold Label 7-Inch scale action figure (with throne) to SDCC in two flavors – a standard edition that's limited to 3000 pieces and an edition that's autographed by Todd McFarlane himself that's limited to only 500 pieces.

Unfortunately, online pre-orders for both of these figures sold out quickly, but SDCC attendees will have first dibs on them, so keep that in mind if you're attending. On the plus side, there are plenty of recent McFarlane Toys releases that are still available. Details about those releases can be found in the "related" links below.