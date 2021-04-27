MTV Moon Person Video Music Award Rainbow Funko Pop Is up for Pre-Order
These days it seems that the only thing MTV is good for is playing Ridiculousness in the background while you do something else. Still, many of us remember the good old days when MTV was all about music videos. For those people there's this rainbow version of the Moon Person VMA award, which is now available to pre-order here at Walmart and here on Entertainment Earth.
The rainbow version of the Moon Person Video Music Awards trophy follows the release of a classic version that debuted in 2019.
