New Funko Soda: TMNT, The Flash, MOTU, Roger Rabbit and More

Another refreshing round of Funko Soda cans have launched with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, DC Comics, Roger Rabbit, Hanna Barbera, Masters of the Universe, and Ghostbusters themes.

Each can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). Below you'll find pre-order links for each new Soda figure complete with the the edition size. Shipping for each figure is slated for January. Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can.

Speaking of Funko, their big NYCC 2020 Pop figure exclusives launched last week as part of their Virtual Con 4.0 event. If you missed out, you can check out the entire lineup via our guide to NYCC 2020 / Metaverse / Virtual Con 4.0 Funko Pops. Most of the exclusives have sold out at this point, but you can add Pop figures to your checklist for eBay. You might even get lucky and find some of them in brick-and-mortar stores. We wouldn't hold our breath on that, but you never know.

