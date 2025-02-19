New One Piece Funko Pop Wave Drops With Tons of Exclusives

‘Straw Hat Pirates! Gather your things – another adventure awaits! This time, the call is coming from Funko, who released another big wave of One Piece Funko Pops with loads of exclusives. One of the best is definitely the flocked Bepo AAA Anime Exclusive, which shows off the helpful navigator in all his fierce, polar bear mink glory. You’ll also find characters like Vivi and Karoo, Big Mom, and more included in this bunch. Pre-orders for the commons will be available starting today, February 19th at 12pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. You can check out the entire wave in the list below. Direct pre-order links will be added after the launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece Actors React to Netflix One Piece Anime Remake

Play video

Netflix’s love of One Piece is continuing to grow. With the success of the live-action’s first season, Netflix wants to continue on the One Piece train. The streaming giant’s jump into the anime has gone even further, as they’ve paired up with Wit Studios to remake the original anime. In a recently released video, the live-action actors Inaki Godoy and Jacob Romero Gibson react to the announcement that Netflix and Wit Studio are remaking the anime in the upcoming “The One Piece“. The love the two actors have for the anime is clear, and it continues on screen as the two watch the announcement for the new project.



Wit Studios is best known for working on the likes of Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Ranking of Kings.