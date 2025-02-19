New One Piece Funko Pop Wave Drops With Tons of Exclusives

‘Straw Hat Pirates! Gather your things – another adventure awaits! This time, the call is coming from Funko, who released another big wave of One Piece Funko Pops with loads of exclusives. One of the best is definitely the flocked Bepo AAA Anime Exclusive, which shows off the helpful navigator in all his fierce, polar bear mink glory. You’ll also find characters like Vivi and Karoo, Big Mom, and more included in this bunch. Pre-orders for the commons will be available starting today, February 19th at 12pm ET here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. You can check out the entire wave in the list below. Direct pre-order links will be added after the launch.
- Funko Pop! One Piece Bepo Flocked – AAA Anime Exclusive / Available here at Entertainment Earth
- Funko Pop! One Piece Smoker (Chance at Chase) – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
- Funko Pop! One Piece Sakasuki – GameStop Exclusive
- One Piece Unmasked King vs Zoro – GameStop Exclusive (Bonus exclusive – launched yesterday)
- Funko Pop! One Piece Killer – Amazon Exclusive
- Funko Pop! One Piece Vivi and Karoo Funko Pop! Ride / Available here at Entertainment Earth / Available here at Amazon
- Funko Pop! One Piece Big Mom (Chance at Chase) 6-Inch Funko Pop / Available here at Entertainment Earth / Available here at Amazon
- Funko Pop! One Piece Kid with Awakening Funko Pop / Available here at Entertainment Earth / Available here at Amazon
- Funko Pop! One Piece King Funko Pop Plus / Available here at Entertainment Earth / Available here at Amazon
- Funko Pop! One Piece Law with Blue Anesthesia Funko Pop / Available here at Entertainment Earth / Available here at Amazon
One Piece Actors React to Netflix One Piece Anime Remake
Netflix’s love of One Piece is continuing to grow. With the success of the live-action’s first season, Netflix wants to continue on the One Piece train. The streaming giant’s jump into the anime has gone even further, as they’ve paired up with Wit Studios to remake the original anime. In a recently released video, the live-action actors Inaki Godoy and Jacob Romero Gibson react to the announcement that Netflix and Wit Studio are remaking the anime in the upcoming “The One Piece“. The love the two actors have for the anime is clear, and it continues on screen as the two watch the announcement for the new project.
Wit Studios is best known for working on the likes of Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Ranking of Kings.