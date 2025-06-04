New Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pop Wave Includes Neo Metal Sonic, Blaze and More

For those fans who love a fast hero who’s always there for his friends, Funko’s got you covered with a new wave of Sonic the Hedgehog Pop figures that includes characters that are new to the collection like Blaze the Cat, Espio the Chameleon, Jet the Hawk, and Neo Metal Sonic. It also brings us a character that fans have been itching to see again – Silver the Hedgehog.

Finally, look out for the Specialty Series Sonic (Pearl) Funko Pop that shows off Sonic in his signature running stance. If you’re hoping to snag your own, head to Entertainment Earth / Amazon / Hot Topic to pre-order the commons. Individual links for the exclusives are provided below.

Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic (Pearl) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Plus – Specialty Series Exclusive

Sonic the Hedgehog Silver the Hedgehog Funko Pop – Target Exclusive

Sonic the Hedgehog Blaze the Cat Funko Pop

Sonic the Hedgehog Jet the Hawk with Board Funko Pop

Sonic the Hedgehog Neo Metal Sonic (Metallic)

Sonic the Hedgehog Espio the Chameleon

Sega announced Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds back in December, a new racing game starring Sonic the Hedgehog and the rest of his crew. Those fans in the know have been eagerly awaiting a release date, and, luckily for them, it seems the game could be arriving very soon. According to Comicbook’s own Marc Deschamps, “Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has officially been rated in Australia, and that’s usually a solid hint that a game is going to be released in the near future. Since the game was first announced at The Game Awards it stands to reason that we could see a release date revealed at another Geoff Keighley show; Summer Game Fest is set to take place on June 6th.” So, that’s coming up soon. Marc Deschamps lays out the entire theory right here for those of us who want to be completely ready for the Sonic drop.

