New Star Wars: A New Hope Funko Pops Drop Today

Star Wars: A New Hope is said by many to be one of the best films ever. Throw in an arid wasteland, a boy hero, some laser guns and robots, and a crazy villain capable of killing you without touching you, and you’ve got yourself a good time. Well, we know that to be fact, and so does Funko! In a moment of appreciation for the movie that started it all, Funko has released 4 all-new Funko Pops from the original Star Wars film. With an emphasis on Luke Skywalker, the drop includes him in his Red 5 flight suit, Jedi lightsaber training on the Millennium Falcon, and staring off towards the two suns on Tattooine. R2-D2 is also included in the drop, with a Deluxe offering that’s based on scene in the film where he delivers Leia’s message, “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.”

For those Star Wars fans who can’t get enough of the OG series, you can pre-order these new Funko Pops starting today, January 20th after 12pm ET here Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. They’re expected to arrive in April. You can check out more of this week’s biggest Funko Pop releases right here.

Is There Any Hope For Skeleton Crew Season 2?

At this point, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has not been renewed for a second season. However, creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford have ideas in mind if they get the greenlight, and the fact that the show was well received works in their favor. However, if the show were to only get one season, the decision to not end on a cliffhanger will certainly be a good one. Speaking to Collider, Ford notes:

“We wanted it to have an ending and not be just another cliffhanger because we knew we were messing with people with so many cliffhangers. We were inspired by those old pirate serials and stuff, or even Flash Gordon, and being like, “No, really, we’re going to end on a ‘What?!’ moment.” But, yeah, we wanted the kids to get home and have this story have it’s beginning, middle, and end.”

Still, there are plenty of questions left to be answered with the series, so a second season would undoubtedly dive into them. When word about the show’s fate does come down from the top brass at Disney / Lucasfilm, you’ll find the news right here at Comicbook.