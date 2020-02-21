Pokemon Toy Fair Funko Pops Include Grumpy Pikachu, Cubone, Rattata, and Growlithe

New York Toy Fair 2020 is poised to be one of the biggest days of the year for new Funko Pop releases, so they wouldn’t let an occasion like this go by without some new additions to their Pokemon Funko Pop figure lineup. There are four new Pokemon Pop figures in total (plus one super-sized Pop), and the majority of them are available to pre-order at this very moment. Let’s break it down…

The NY Toy Fair 2020 lineup of Pokemon Funko Pop figures includes Grumpy Pikachu (which is pretty irresistible if you ask us), Cubone (YES – looks fantastic), Growlithe, and Rattata. You can pre-order all of these figures right here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for June.

Note that a 10-inch super-sized Mewtwo is going to hit Target in the near future, but we all know how difficult getting big Target exclusives can be. Fortunately, a standard Mewtwo Pop figure was launched earlier this month along with Pichu, Vulpix, and Mr. Mime.

The new Pokemon Funko Pops join previously released figures of Pikachu, Squirtle, Eevee, Charmander, and Bulbasaur (with exclusive variants).

You can check out all of the New York Toy Fair 2020 Funko Pop figure releases via our master list. Info on additional toy standout releases from the show can be found here.

