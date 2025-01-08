Ready, Set Go For Squid Game Season 2 Funko Pops

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Red light. Green light! Time to run and get these all-new Squid Game Funko Pops! Of course, the figures are Inspired by the wildly popular Netflix series, Squid Game, where contestants participate in randomized games to death, in the hopes of walking away with a cash prize. The Korean show gained massive popularity when it dropped on Netflix back in 2021, and now the second season is streaming to the delight of fans. What’s more, a new wave of Funko Pops has entered the game.

The new Squid Game Funko Pops include Player 456, AKA Seong Gi-Hun, and the ruthless Front Man, one of the masked figures who continues to antagonize and harass the players throughout the series. Both figures are currently available to pre-order here on Amazon and should be available here at Entertainment Earth later today. You can keep tabs on all of this week’s new Funko Pop releases right here.

More Squid Game Season 2 News

The actor who portrays Thanos in Squid Game season 2 has had a controversial past. Choi Seung-hyun, who once performed with the pop group BIGBANG under the pseudonym T.O.P., was actually blacklisted from the Korean entertainment industry in 2017 after being arrested for marijuana use (which is illegal in South Korea). In a recent interview with People, Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk opened up about the actor’s courage in taking on a character who openly uses drugs even with that mark on his career.

“As you may know, the actor Seung-hyun, about nine years ago got involved in a marijuana scandal in Korea and wasn’t able to do any projects for the past nine years in Korea,” he began. “And so this is a comeback after quite a long hiatus, and particularly because he portrays a character that’s a rapper and also someone who is on drugs.”

Continuing on, Dong-hyuk revealed how he felt about the star taking on the role, “I feel that it took him a lot of guts, in a way, to portray a character, especially someone who shares a lot of similarities that are quite negative to him as a person too,” Hwang stated. “So I think it took him a lot of courage to take on that role.” And at the end of the day, the creator was satisfied with what made it to screen, “Despite the long hiatus, I have to say, as a director, he performed very impressively and I’m very satisfied with what he did with the character.”

That said, you can expect more Funko Pops from Squid Game Season 2 in the near future, and we have no doubt that Thanos will be among them. Stay tuned to our Gear page for updates