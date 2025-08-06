Roku Debuts $3 Howdy Streaming Service With Big Discounts On 4K and HD Sticks

A new streaming platform just entered the arena with a charming grin. Roku’s Howdy streaming service is live at only $2.99 per month. And because Roku knows how to throw a party, it’s slashing prices on its two popular streaming sticks to celebrate. The Roku 4K-ready Streaming Stick Plus is now 27% off, while the standard Roku Streaming Stick HD is down 20%. Whether you’re outfitting your bedroom TV or finally updating that old screen in your parents’ guest room, this is the perfect time to make your setup stream-worthy.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Howdy, Roku’s keeping things simple. Howdy isn’t trying to be another premium subscription with a bloated library. It’s your chill, ad-free corner of the internet, and now the tools to watch it are on sale.

Roku Streaming Just Got Cheaper and Better

Roku’s got a triple treat this week: the launch of Howdy, a refreshingly affordable streaming service, and limited-time discounts on both the Roku Streaming Stick HD and Streaming Stick Plus. Whether you’re adding smarts to an old TV or upgrading to 4K, everything’s lined up for peak streaming season. Here’s what you should expect.

What Is Howdy and Is It Worth It?

Howdy Streaming for $2.99/month Includes popular shows and movies

Always ad-free. Subscribe Now

Howdy is Roku’s new ad-free subscription streaming service, priced at just $2.99 a month. That’s not a limited-time offer or a one-month trial. It’s a legit flat fee that’s cheaper than a fast-food milkshake. And what do you get for that tiny price? Nearly 10,000 hours of entertainment from names like Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, and FilmRise.

Think Mad Max: Fury Road, The Blind Side, Weeds, Kids in the Hall, and a big lineup of rom-coms, medical dramas, and ‘90s sitcom gems. It’s all curated for easy watching with zero commercial interruptions. You can cancel anytime, and there are no hidden fees.

It’s not trying to replace Netflix. It’s built to complement your main apps, especially for those who want something easy to throw on during dinner, background noise while working, or a casual rewatch of The Notebook without ads screaming in your face. For $2.99, it’s a no-brainer addition to your watchlist.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: 27% Off and 4K-Ready

Roku Streaming Stick Plus / $29 4K & HDR Roku Streaming Device

Voice Remote

Free & Live TV

27% Off Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart

If you’re working with a 1080p TV, this little stick is your MVP. The Roku Streaming Stick HD is currently 20% off, bringing it down to just $24. That’s a small price to turn an old screen into a modern streaming machine. With Apple AirPlay support and a clean, easy-to-navigate Roku interface, it’s great for anyone who wants access to all the big services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and of course, Howdy.

The interface isn’t loaded with fluff or endless recommendations. It’s simple, focused, and makes it easy to get to what you want. Plus, it draws power directly from your TV’s USB port, so you won’t need to hunt for an extra outlet. At 20% off, it’s the best under-$30 upgrade for any screen that still works but lacks smart features. Plug it in, boot it up, and boom, your old TV just got a second life.

Roku Streaming Stick HD: Now 20% Off and Still a Steal

Roku Streaming Stick HD / $24 Roku Voice Remote

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Free & Live TV

20% Off Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart

Now, for the people who want sharper visuals and a bit more power under the hood, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is where the value really kicks in. It’s currently 27% off, dropping it to $29. This version supports 4K streaming, HDR10, and Apple AirPlay, making it a great fit for modern TVs that need a simple but powerful smart upgrade.

It doesn’t have Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision, but unless you’re building a home theater worthy of Dune: Part Two, this stick does the job exceptionally well. It also pulls power from your TV’s USB port and comes with Roku’s classic remote that’s been winning fans since 2011. It is an accessible and inexpensive way to add Roku’s media streaming platform and Apple AirPlay to your TV. It’s the smarter pick for those who want a better picture and smoother performance without blowing a hole in their budget.

Final Thoughts: A New Era for Streamers and Bargain Hunters

Howdy is Roku’s latest move to bring back the joy of streaming without all the clutter. It’s affordable, ad-free, and refreshingly focused on just letting you enjoy your favorite shows. And if you’re thinking of joining the Howdy train, there’s no better time to grab a discounted Roku stick. The Roku Streaming Stick HD is now 20% off. The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is now 27% off. Both are easy to set up, reliable to use, and built for everyday streaming without the fuss. So pick your stick, cue up Mad Max, and get ready to stream like it’s 2025. Just don’t forget to say “Howdy.”

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.