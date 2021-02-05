Star Wars Black Series and Marvel Legends Figure Flash Sale is On

Fans of Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series and/or Marvel Legends lines should head on over to GameStop to take advantage for a flash sale that includes big discounts on hundreds of figures. In fact, the sale goes far beyond Star Wars and Marvel with a mix of collectibles that includes everything from McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse figures to a multi-pack of Yoshi figures from Super Mario Bros.

You can shop GameStop's entire flash sale right here. Note that it includes GameStop exclusive Star Wars and Marvel figures, which are singled out here. You can use the toolbar to break the sale down by franchise. Shipping is free on orders over $35.

Most of the discounts are in the 20% range, but there are some truly massive deals scattered throughout GameStop's flash sale. The Hyperreal Luke Skywalker figure for only $18.99 (76% off) is one example, which explains why it sold out quickly. Keep tabs on that link for a restock before the sale ends. It appears that most of the deals are set to expire on Sunday, February 7th at 1am EST.

Speaking of Star Wars Black Series and Marvel Legends figures, here are some headlines that will get you up to speed on recent releases:

