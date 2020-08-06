The Evil Dead and The Evil Dead 2 Released Together in a 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Set

Fans of Sam Rami's horror classics Evil Dead (1981) and Evil Dead 2 (1987) have a new option to consider if they're looking to upgrade their Blu-rays to 4K Ultra HD editions. Best Buy has launched a new SteelBook version that packages both films together in 4K for $27.99. It arrives on September 29th, so you'll have it in plenty of time for Halloween viewing.

Details on the special features haven't been released, but odds are there won't be any new content here. However, it will look pretty fantastic in your collection, and getting the SteelBook set is considerably cheaper than buying the standard 4K editions separately. At the time of writing, Evil Dead in 4K and Evil Dead 2 in 4K are both priced at $18 on Amazon.

The release of a new SteelBook Blu-ray comes shortly after the announcement of a new film in the Evil Dead franchise - Evil Dead Rise. The film comes from The Hole in the Ground director Lee Cronin, with Ash Williams himself, Bruce Campbell, previously teasing that the new film could serve as an entry point to fans who were unfamiliar with its predecessors.

“From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own. Which is fine. And liberating,” Campbell confessed to Empire magazine earlier this month. “You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This one’s gonna be a little more dynamic.”

Note that the Evil Dead SteelBook 4K Ultra HD set launched alongside a similar release for the original Halloween film. It's available to pre-order here Best Buy for $19.99 with shipping slated for September 29th.

