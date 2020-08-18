Limited Edition The Haunting Blu-ray Arrives Just In Time for Halloween

Jan de Bont's 1999 film The Haunting, which is based on Shirley Jackson’s classic horror novel The Haunting of Hill House, is heading to Blu-ray + Digital on October 20th. What's more, the release will be part of the Paramount Presents lineup, which include new bonus material and limited-edition packaging.

In this case, The Haunting Blu-ray will include a foldout image of the film’s theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments. It also includes a new Filmmaker Focus bonus feature with director Jan de Bont - who also supervised the new remaster.

Pre-orders for the Paramount Presents: The Haunting Blu-ray are live here on Amazon for $24.99. Note that you won't be charged until it ships, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. Additional Paramount Presents titles are available here on Amazon. The full list of bonus features for The Haunting release are as follows:

Filmmaker Focus: Director Jan de Bont on The Haunting

Behind-the-Scenes Featurette hosted by Catherine Zeta-Jones

Theatrical Teaser

Theatrical Trailer

If you are unfamiliar with the film, the synopsis reads:

"For over a century, the foreboding Hill House mansion has sat abandoned…or so it seemed. Intrigued by its past, Dr. Marrow lures three subjects to the site for an experiment. But, from the moment of their arrival, as night descends, the study goes horrifyingly awry, and Hill House unleashes its supernatural wrath on the unsuspecting subjects."

The Haunting stars Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lili Taylor, Owen Wilson and Bruce Dern.

As for the Netflix series based on The Haunting of Hill House novel, creator Mike Flanagan recently confirmed that the second season, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is still on track to debut on Netflix later this year.

