The Mandalorian in Beskar Armor Arrives as a Vintage Collection Figure for Mando Monday

It looks like Hasbro's big release for week 2 of Disney's Mando Monday's program is this outstanding The Mandalorian in full beskar armor figure for The Vintage Collection. Like the Boba Fett figure that hit the Vintage Collection last month, the new Mando release appears to have an incredibly high level of detail for a 3.75-inch figure.

Plus, there's all that shiny beskar armor. Previous figure releases featuring The Mandalorian in full beskar armor have been particularly hot sellers, so you'll want to grab the new Mando figure quickly. Starting today, November 2nd, at 1pm PST (4pm EST) pre-orders will be live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99. Links will not be active until that time. Additional images of the figure are available in the gallery below.

You can check out Hasbro's figure releases for Mando Mondays week 1 via the following links:

In addition to The Mandalorian figure, Hasbro also announced the release of the Nerf Star Wars Imperial Death Trooper Blaster, which is based on the blasters seen in the Disney+ series.

The Death Trooper Blaster features Nerf's GlowStrike technology which creates light effects and charges the darts to make them glow when fired. It can hold three Nerf Elite foam darts (included) which can be fired by pumping the priming slide and pulling the trigger.

You can order the Nerf Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Death Trooper Blaster here at GameStop for $34.99. Images for the blaster can also be found in the gallery below.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+. You can keep tabs on all of our coverage right here.

