The PlayStation Plus Days of Play 2020 Deal is On

Sony's PlayStation Days of Play event for 2020 kicked off today, June 3rd, and it includes tons of deals on games and accessories. Naturally, it also includes a deal on 12-month PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now memberships that slashes the price of both by 30%.

At the time of writing you can get 12-months of PS Plus for $41.99 here on Amazon ($36.99 on eBay currently). One year of PlayStation Now is also available here on Amazon for the same price. If you would prefer to kick the tires on the PlayStation Now cloud game subscription service, a 3-month deal can be had for 20% off. Keep in mind that the memberships are stackable, so you can add on to your current memberships well out into the future.

On that note, the PlayStation Plus free games for June are now available. Additional perks of membership can be found below.

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you'll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you'll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available - as much as 80% off!

PlayStation Now: The PlayStation Now cloud gaming subscription service offers access to over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games on the PS4 or PC. New games added every month.

