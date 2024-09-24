Transformers Dramatic Capture Series Triple Takeover 3-Pack Is Now Available In The U.S.

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Triple Takeover 3-pack is now available outside of Japan with G1-inspired Starscream, Blitzwing and Astrotrain figures. Specifically, the figures are inspired by the "Triple Takeover" (episode #39) of The Transformers animated series, which celebrates it's 40th anniversary this year. The figures transform into a fighter jet, tank, and train respectively.

Pre-orders for the set are available now here at Entertainment Earth priced at $109.99 with free U.S. shipping slated for April 2025 (you won't be charged until it ships). The figures will include the following accessories:

(Photo: Transformers Dramatic Capture Series Triple Takeover 3-Pack )

Starscream figure: Crown, Cape, Shoulder Armor, New Emperor of Destruction's Null Beam

Blitzwing figure: Blitzwing blaster, Blitzwing sword

Astrotrain figure: Astrotrain blaster

What Is Transformers One About?

Directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) with a screenplay from Andrew Barrer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Gabriel Ferrari (No Exit), and Steve Desmond (Knock at the Cabin) for Paramount Animation with animation by Industrial Light & Magic, Transformers One hit theaters on September 20th. The film features the main cast of Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Laurence Fishburne as Autobot Alpha Trion, and Steve Buscemi as Starscream.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set as producer for Di Vonaventura Pictures, live-action Transformers film director Michael Bay is on board as producer as well with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. As for what to expect from the new Transformer One animated film, the synopsis for it teases it as such:

"TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm."

Will Transformers One Get a Sequel?

It has yet to be announced whether or not Transformers One will get a sequel, but those behind the film are paying very close attention to whether or not its success will warrant another entry. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teased how that success could continue the story with plans to have more of a character focus coming in the future entries, "Number one, if we're successful with this [Transformers] movie, we're going to do a sequel for this. And we already have, I think, the beginnings of a really interesting story for the second one, which is also character-based, the way the first [is]," the producer stated.