Transformers Legacy: A Massive Wave of New Figures Is On Sale Now
Transformers Tuesday for August 1st, 2023 was loaded with new Legacy figures from Hasbro.
Hasbro unveiled plenty of new figures in the Transformers lineup at SDCC 2023 last month, but they kicked off August with a Transformers Tuesday event that went really big on Transformers Legacy. Below you'll find a breakdown of the new releases complete with pre-order links. Some recent Transformers: Earthspark drops have also been added as a bonus.
Transformers Legacy Pre-Orders:
- Transformers Toys Legacy Evolution Leader Class Dreadwing ($54.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Toys Legacy Evolution Voyager Class Trashmaster ($34.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Toys Legacy Evolution Voyager Class Bludgeon ($33.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Deluxe Bombshell ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Legacy Evolution Deluxe Cyberverse Universe Shadow Striker ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Deluxe Robots in Disguise Universe Strongarm ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Deluxe Detritus ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Core Dinobot Snarl ($11.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Generations Legacy Evolution Core Optimus Prime ($11.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Transformers Legacy Evolution Stunticon Menasor Multipack ($189.99) – See at Hasbro Pulse
Transfortmers: Earthsplark Pre-Orders:
- Transformers Earthspark Deluxe Nightshade ($19.99) – See at Entertainment Earth
- Transformers Earthspark Deluxe Grimlock ($19.99) – See at Entertainment Earth
- Transformers Earthspark 1 Step Flip Changer Terran Twitch ($10.99) – See at Entertainment Earth
- Transformers Earthspark Tacticon Hashtag ($5.99) – See at Entertainment Earth
- Transformers Earthspark Tacticon Arcee ($5.99) – See at Entertainment Earth
Following Transformers: Rise of The Beasts, the series is planning on returning to its animated roots. Transformers One will act as a prequel story, focusing on the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons on Cybertron and has some serious star power lending its talents to the film. The likes of Chris Hemsworth Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm will help in showing how the War For Cybertron began.
Transformers: One is expected to be in theaters on July 19, 2024.