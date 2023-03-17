Walmart Collector Con 2023: The Complete Exclusives Guide For Day 2
Walmart's first Collector Con event for 2023 is taking place on March 16th – 17th, and you probably know the drill by now. Expect to see exclusive collectibles from Funko, Star Wars, Power Rangers, Marvel Legends, Transformers, WWE, G.I. Joe, and more. All of the new releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am EST on both days, and we will be keeping track of them in this article for your convenience, so stay tuned for updates.
Based on the teaser image above, you can expect to see Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Commander Jesse, Mattel's WWE Wrekkin Slam Crusher Monster Truck, and the Marvel Legends Kraven the Hunter figure to drop during the event, but there will be plenty more where that came from.
Again, Walmart's exclusive Collector Con releases will be available here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on March 16th and March 17th. Updates will be available below with direct product links for each day of the event. Note that Walmart will likely have additional Collector Con events scheduled alongside San Diego and New York Comic Con later this year.
Walmart Collector Con Day 1 Reveals:
- Marvel Legends Kraven the Hunter – Pre-order at Walmart
- Marvel Legends Series Marvel's Ronin, Hawkeye 6" Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Commander Jesse – Pre-order at Walmart
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Range-Viper Collectible Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Nightforce David "Big Ben" Bennett Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes Action Figure with Classic Package Art – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Legacy: Evolution G2 Universe Toxitron Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Retro G1 Thundercracker Converting Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Retro G1 Autobot Hound Converting Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Legacy: Evolution G2 Universe Cloudcover Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- Transformers Legacy: Evolution G2 Universe Autobot Jazz – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Action Figure Hulk Hogan Superstars – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Action Figure "Rowdy" Roddy Piper Superstars – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Best of Ruthless Aggression Edge Action Figure – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Action Figure Ultimate Edition Ruthless Aggression Rey Mysterio – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Action Figure Ultimate Edition Ruthless Aggression Eddie Guerrero – Pre-order at Walmart
- WWE Wrekkin Stone Cold Crusher Monster Truck – Pre-order at Walmart
- LEGO Marvel Ant-Man Construction Figure 76256 – Pre-order at Walmart
- LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter 75346 – Pre-order at Walmart
- LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer 75356 – Pre-order at Walmart
-
Funko Christmas Ornaments – Pre-order at Walmart
- Barbie Dolls – Pre-order at Walmart
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Arkham City Batman Black and White Gold Label – Pre-order at Walmart
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Arkham City Ra's Al Ghul Black and White Gold Label – Pre-order at Walmart
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Arkham City The Penguin Black and White Gold Label – Pre-order at Walmart
- McFarlane Toys Collector Con Deals at Walmart
- Pokemon Collector Con Deals at Walmart
- See All Collector Con Deals