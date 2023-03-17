Walmart Collector Con 2023: The Complete Exclusives Guide For Day 2

Walmart's first Collector Con event for 2023 is taking place on March 16th – 17th, and you probably know the drill by now. Expect to see exclusive collectibles from Funko, Star Wars, Power Rangers, Marvel Legends, Transformers, WWE, G.I. Joe, and more. All of the new releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am EST on both days, and we will be keeping track of them in this article for your convenience, so stay tuned for updates.

Based on the teaser image above, you can expect to see Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Commander Jesse, Mattel's WWE Wrekkin Slam Crusher Monster Truck, and the Marvel Legends Kraven the Hunter figure to drop during the event, but there will be plenty more where that came from.

Again, Walmart's exclusive Collector Con releases will be available here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on March 16th and March 17th. Updates will be available below with direct product links for each day of the event. Note that Walmart will likely have additional Collector Con events scheduled alongside San Diego and New York Comic Con later this year.

Walmart Collector Con Day 1 Reveals:

Walmart Collector Con Day 2 Reveals (Coming Soon):