Wonder Woman 1984 Golden Armor Loungefly Bag is Live

Wonder Woman has been the subject of some of the best Loungefly bags over the years, so it's no surprise that they have a bag in the works for the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984. The movie itself might have been delayed until August, but Loungefly is sticking to their plan to unveil their golden mini-backpack, which is based on the Eagle Armor that Gal Gadot will sport in the film.

The product is only available as a render at this point, with a pic of the final product expected soon. That said, it's pretty clear that this Wonder Woman mini-backpack will shine like a thousand suns. It will also feature WW84 patterns on the lining. Additional details include debossed, applique, and 3D molded rivet details, adjustable straps, a handle, a zippered front pocket, and a lasso zipper-pull.

Pre-orders for the Wonder Woman 1984 gold armor mini-backpack are live here at Entertainment Earth for $75 with shipping slated for May. Note that it is only one of several Wonder Woman-themed bags and accessories that Loungefly unveiled today, though the rest of the lineup isn't necessarily tied to the new film. You can check out those releases via the Entertainment Earth links below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.