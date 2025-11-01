Marvel X-Men ’97: Issue 2 Little People Collector Figure Set Revealed

Fisher-Price delighted fans with its Marvel X-Men ’97 Little People Collector Set, which delivered adorable versions of four beloved X-Men characters from the show. Fisher-Price teased even more delightful releases with its issue 1 labeling, and now it’s delivered on that promise with the just-revealed Marvel X-Men ’97 Issue 2 Little People Collector Figure Set, bringing four more iconic X-Men into the Little People universe.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvel X-Men: Issue 2 Little People Collector Figure Set includes four more key X-Men, with Cyclops, Jean Grey, Rogue, and Magneto all featured. Each of the characters features their costumes from the beginning of the series, as their costumes do change in the series over time. The set retails for $26.99, and you can pre-order it right here. It’s expected to ship out and arrive sometime in November of this year.

There’s also a hidden aspect to this set that ties right into the first one, and that’s found in the packaging. The first set featured the same ’97 style packaging, complete with a downed Sentinel at the bottom of the artwork. That box featured the top of the Sentinel, and as you can see in the Issue 2 artwork, this set continues the scene and connects to the previous box side by side to paint a fuller picture, even showcasing Cyclops taking out the Sentinel with an Optic Blast. You can find the official description for the set below.

“The mutants are back to complete the story with our Little People Collector Marvel X-Men Figure Set: Issue 2. This time, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Rogue, and Magneto are joining the fight against the Sentinel that started in Issue 1. Put the two comic-book-style packages together and the backs form a complete two-page spread that tells a story inspired by Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 television series. Each character has unique sculpting that nods to their superpowers and measures approximately 2 3/4-inches tall. Ages 13 and up!”

If you want to build your Little People X-Men team and missed out on the first one, you can still pick it up and add it to the collection. The first set includes Storm, Nightcrawler, Gambit, and Wolverine, and the sculpts are delightful, especially in how they showcase each character’s powers. Storm has her lightning effects, while Gambit has a glowing card, and Nightcrawler is in the middle of teleportation with a bamf effect base., You can find the official description for Issue 1 below.

“Fans can relive the epic battles between mutants and Sentinels with this special edition Little People Collector Marvel X-Men: Issue 1 set from Fisher-Price. Inspired by Marvel Studios’ animated TV show X-Men ’97, this collectable figure set features 4 of the mutant heroes reimagined in signature Little People style, including Wolverine, Gambit, Storm, and Nightcrawler. The window box package features an exclusive Little People Collector comic book spread to delight Marvel fans and collectors. Each mini-figure measures approximately 2.5-inches.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!