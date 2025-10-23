McFarlane Toys Celebrates Fallout Day With a Wave Of Action Figures From The Amazon Series and The Games

The day the bombs dropped, the day the Great War started, the day Fallout began. October 23rd is Fallout Day, and McFarlane Toys is bringing love from the Vault with multiple new Fallout action figures based on Amazon’s award-winning series (which will launch Season 2 on December 17th). For the most part, we’re talking about true 7-inch action figures here, not the posed figures (aka statues) that we’ve seen in the past. The series started with a Lucy and Dogmeat Elite Edition figure back in July, and will continue with additional characters and several exclusives. UPDATE: New figures and posed statues added, including 2-packs inspired by Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 4 and our first good look at a live-action Deathclaw. McFarlane is really going all out with this wave.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new wave includes Maximus in his Brotherhood of Steel Power Armor and includes an alternate unmasked head, 4 extra hands, and a Super Sledge. Former Overseer of Vault 33, Hank McLean, is also here and armored up with extra hands and removable forearm jets. Naturally, there’s The Ghoul, everyone’s favorite character. Walton Goggin’s rendition of The Ghoul looks great here, with some fantastic detail, a removable hat, and weapons accessories. Note that a 7” figure of Cooper Howard’s human will also available as an exclusive to Amazon and Gamestop. Rounding out the list of action figures is Steph Harper with 4 extra hands, a swappable face plate, two weapons.

Finally, three different 5” posed figures of the Vault Boy will be available as exclusive from Walmart, Amazon, and Gamestop. We say “finally” but don’t take that to the bank. McFarlane Toys might have additional surprises in store for Fallout Day 2025. That said. you’ll be able to get your pre-orders in below starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET on October 23rd. Direct links will be added for the exclusives when available, along with any additional figures that McFarlane Toys decides to drop on launch day. UPDATE: Pre-orders are now live for most of the figures listed below.

Fallout Wave 1 McFarlane Toys Action Figure Pre-Orders

Pre-orders for the first full wave of Fallout TV action figures are expected to launch here at Entertainment Earth, here on Amazon, and here at Walmart starting at 12pm on October 23rd. The posed figure exclusives should also be available at their respective retailers around that time. Direct links will be added when available.

Upcoming Fallout TV Series and Video Game Action Figures

Fallout Cooper Howard 7″ Red Platinum Figure – See here at Amazon / See here at Gamestop (Exclusive)

Fallout Maximus 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

Fallout Hank MacLean 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

Fallout The Ghoul 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

Fallout Steph Harper 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

Fallout New Vegas Riot Ranger Armor and Benny Action Figure 2-Pack

Fallout 4 T-60 Vault Tec and Sole Survivor 7-Inch Scale Action Figure 2-Pack

Upcoming Fallout Posed Figures

Fallout season 2 is set to release on December 17. That date can’t come soon enough for most fans, as the next season is about to dive into the background of one of the most popular games in the franchise, Fallout: New Vegas. Apparently, those who are going to tune in will get more of the pre-nuke flashbacks that plague Cooper Howard (the real name of Walton Goggins’ character), a great way to fill out the world with even more history.