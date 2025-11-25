Star Wars Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Playset Is 25% Off For Black Friday

At the Disney D3 2024 event, the Star Tours StarSpeeder 3000 Vehicle Playset launched at The Disney Store with only 3000 units in stock and sold out lightning fast. That was followed by the Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Playset for Star Wars Day 2025, which also sold out quickly. While the original 3000 release is long gone, the StarSpeeder 1000 returned for $350 as part of Star Wars Life Day 2025 earlier this month. Shockingly, you can save 25% off the StarSpeeder today only (November 25th until 11:59 pm PT / 2:59am ET) with free shipping when you combine the codes “MAGIC” and “SHIPMAGIC” at checkout. That brings the total price down to $262.50. Grab the deal here at The Disney Store while it lasts, and keep in mind that additional items are eligible for the discount, though it’s sort of a trial and error thing to find them.

The playset is, of course, inspired by the Star Tours attraction, and it’s basically a mini version of the ride. Features include a 4 3/4” LCD screen with attraction content, multiple button-activated features like C-3PO character phrases, door opening with chime, and dynamic light effects for the cannons, headlights, and rear thrusters. It also comes with C-3PO and R2-D2 Droid Factory figures and removable panels allow you to view the interior. Inside you’ll find 25 3.75” scale seats with seat belts and “immersive interior lighting sequenced to media.” You can take a closer look via the gallery below.

Star Wars Life Day 2025 at The Disney Store

Note that the return of the Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Playset is part of a collection of new and restocked releases at The Disney Store for Star Wars Life Day 2025. Highlights of these releases include the Star Wars The Stranger and Baylan Skoll lightsaber hilt replicas and electronic Chewbacca and Loth-Cat figures and plush along with the 501st Legion Clone Commander Jesse Voice-Changing Helmet, the Anakin Skywalker & Clone Captain Rex Star Wars Black Series figure set, and much more. You can shop the entire lineup of new releases here at The Disney Store while they last.