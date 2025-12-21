Secretlab NanoGen TITAN Evo Chair & OTTO Adjustable Legrest Review

Secretlab is closing out 2025 with the most comfortable gaming chair combo in the company’s history – thanks to their NanoGen upgrade to the flagship TITAN chair as well as the introduction of a new standalone legrest, the OTTO. Despite years as a market-leader in the gaming and office chair space, Secretlab has branched out significantly in the last five years – adding the MAGNUS desk, numerous modular add-ons, as well as home office accessories.

Known for balancing comfort with cutting-edge engineering, Secretlab continues to raise the bar for what home office workers and video game enthusiasts can expect from high performance chairs. This past year, in the ongoing quest to deliver the best chair on the planet, SecretLab revealed a major overhaul to the TITAN series that allows for significantly improved durability and support – a welcome feature for those who spend numerous uninterrupted hours at their desk (gaming and/or working).

But does the NanoGen construction actually work and is it enough to warrant an upgrade for existing Secretlab owners?

Pros Cons New, ultra-durable and ultra-soft material. Premium pricing for NanoGen models. Same great features and customization options. Limited color and design options. Easy assembly.

Secretlab NanoGen TITAN Evo Unboxing & Features

Secretlab is known for effortless assembly and the NanoGen TITAN Evo and OTTO Adjustable Legrest are no exceptions. As with other TITAN Evo’s, the NanoGen arrives in secure and sturdy packaging with easy to read instructions – and can be put together in less than 10 minutes. The steps are easy to follow and Secretlab even includes an allen key with reversible phillips and hex screw bits – for users who might not have their own tool kit. Buyers who have not previously purchased one of the Secretlab chairs will want to make sure they pay close attention to the instructions – because there are several features unique to the TITAN Evo that may not be present on other office/gaming chairs – but everything is intuitive and straightforward.

The main selling point of the TITAN Evo NanoGen is the ultra-sturdy and ultra-soft NanoGen material and NanoFoam cushioning. The NanoGen material is a hybrid-leatherette that is 14 times stronger than normal PU leather, includes UV-resistant protection, and is significantly more breathable. Similarly, the NanoFoam cushioning provides improved support and durability – meaning that the chair will mold to a user’s unique shape, ensuring customized support, all without becoming mushy over time.

While the material of an ergonomic chair might not be the first thing that potential buyers notice (unlike Secretlab’s earlier move to magnetized headrests), NanoGen and NanoFoam are significant upgrades that will extend the life of the chair as well as improve a user’s overall comfort. Ultimately, the TITAN is a chair for sitting – and upgrades that improve the quality of that core offering are always impactful.

The chair still features all of the same customizable comfort features as prior models (lumbar support and recline, among others), is available in both Regular and XL sites – as well as allows for the application of Secretlab’s proprietary covers, alternate arm rests, and ergonomic recliner add-on (not included).

Users who are looking to upgrading to the NanoGen model will find that transitioning existing Secretlab add-ons to their new chair is easy and quick. Whether or not an upgrade is worth the price will depend on the condition and age of a current customer’s existing chair but there’s no question that, whether a new Secretlab buyer or an upgrader, the NanoGen Evo is a great investment going forward.

Secretlab’s OTTO Adjustable Legrest Completes An Already Great Package

Following the release of Secretlab’s ergonomic recliner add-on, existing recliner users might wonder if they will benefit from the series’ newly-released OTTO adjustable legrest. The answer: it depends. Secretlab has previously released a few different options for lower extremity support – from the Plushcell footrest to the recliner add-on; however, the OTTO adjustable legrest is the first one that’s fully customizable – since it’s their first leg/foot support option in the line that allows users to adjust height, distance, and angle. Prior accessories each allowed for 2 out 3 – providing a good amount of comfort but stopping short of full customizability for those that need it. The only downside: the OTTO takes up more space (both in height and width).

Buyers who are tight on space (or money) might prefer the ergonomic recliner add-on (which attaches to and tucks into the chair) but the OTTO is the clear choice for anyone who prioritizes maximizing comfort over minimizing impact on space. The OTTO includes Secretlab’s PlushCell memory foam – ensuring legs and/or feet enjoy balanced support and ease – all while maintaining the TITAN line’s eye-catching aesthetic.

As indicated, pricing could play a factor – the OTTO retails for $299, the recliner add-on for $229, and the Plushcell footrest for $89 – but a $70 difference between the OTTO and the recliner add-on probably won’t make a massive difference to anyone who is going to drop $200+ on a chair that already cost them over $500 in the first place. If money is not an obstacle, the OTTO is by-far the most comfortable of the three.

Final Thoughts on the NanoGen TITAN Evo & OTTO Legrest

Secretlab is well-known for quality and innovative engineering in the office/gaming chair market – and the NanoGen TITAN Evo and OTTO legrest are excellent new entries in the series. They’re also the most expensive options currently offered by the company – which could limit some users.

Nevertheless, Pairing the two products together will provide easily the most comfortable and customizable Secretlab experience to date – for buyers who are willing to invest in them.

To check out the NanoGen TITAN Evo chair & OTTO adjustable legrest for yourself, head over to Secretlab’s product pages:

All Secretlab products were provided by the company for the purpose of this review.