Shudder Releases Trailer for The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time Series

As we head towards the Halloween season, horror movie fans will start revisiting some of their favorite genre offerings to get into the spooky spirit, with Shudder not only being home to hundreds of beloved titles, but also being home to the all-new series The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time. The new series brings together experts in the realm of horror to look back at the most frightening sequences ever put to film, delivering viewers a crash course on some of the genre's most effective feats. You can check out the trailer for The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time above before the series premieres on September 7th.

In this eight-episode new series from the producers of Eli Roth's History of Horror, master filmmakers and genre experts celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made, exploring how these scenes were created and why they burned themselves into the brains of audiences around the world.

The trailer for the series features moments from Jaws, The Shining, Demons, The Exorcist, The Witch, The Strangers, Hereditary, Get Out, and IT, highlighting the diversity of moments the series will be spotlighting. As longtime horror fans know, there have previously been traditions of TV specials debuting in the Halloween season that celebrate the genre, though with the number of different streaming platforms over the years, such specials have become few and far between. With Shudder being the go-to destination for horror fans all year, the upcoming series is sure to be an experience that horror fans will be thrilled to check out.

The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time isn't the only new series coming to the streamer in time for Halloween, as we'll also be getting Queer for Fear. From executive producer Bryan Fuller (Hannibal), Queer for Fear is a four-part documentary series about the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror and thriller genres. From its literary origins with queer authors Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, and Oscar Wilde to the pansy craze of the 1920s that influenced Universal Monsters and Hitchcock; from the "lavender scare" alien invasion films of the mid-20th century to the AIDS-obsessed bloodletting of '80s vampire films; through genre-bending horrors from a new generation of queer creators; Queer for Fear re-examines genre stories through a queer lens, seeing them not as violent, murderous narratives, but as tales of survival that resonate thematically with queer audiences everywhere.

Additionally, horror host Joe Bob Briggs will be launching an all-new Halloween special, featuring a surprise double-feature of films to immerse audiences in the spooky season.

The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time premieres on September 7th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!