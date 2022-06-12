Addams Family Star Christina Ricci Praises Netflix's Wednesday Reboot

✖

In the midst of a major career resurgence thanks to her performance in Showtime's Yellowjackets, Christina Ricci will soon return to the land of all things Addams Family in Netflix's new Wednesday reimagining. While she won't be playing the role of Wednesday Addams, she's praising the work of her successor in Jenna Ortega.

During an FYC event for Yellowjackets, Ricci told Variety that Ortega is "incredible" in the role, while praising both filmmaker Tim Burton and costar Gwendolyn Christie.

"It's super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible," the Addams Family alumnus told the trade. "I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it's such a great modern take on Wednesday. It's so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it's then it's incredibly modern and it's great."

Netflix just released a teaser for Wednesday, showing Ortega in her iconic Wednesday look. The teaser also included Thing, the severed hand that's appeared in most Addams Family projects. Though the project doesn't have a release date yet, the streamer has confirmed it's aiming for a Fall 2022 release.

Netflix describes Wednesday as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That's where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The coming-of-age supernatural comedy also stars Academy Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) as Addams Family matriarch Morticia Adams and Luis Guzmán (Code Black) as patriarch Gomez Adams, Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle in Time) as Pugsley, George Burcea (Comrade Detective) as Lurch, and Victor Dorobantu as Thing.

