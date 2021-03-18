American Horror Story To Reveal Season 10 Title on Friday

✖

Ryan Murphy announced today via Twitter that he will reveal the title of the upcoming, tenth season of American Horror Story later this week. The showrunner teased fans with a short video which showed waves going in and out on a beach, it's a departure from the initial poster image, released back in October and featuring the same sharpened teeth that we saw in a teaser back in August as well as the high contrast, highly stylized imagery of bold red lipstick, a surgical glove, and the ominous and unsettling image of a tattooed tongue. Of course, these abstract visuals mean little until we have some context to go along with them.

It's possible the title will provide that context. Or...y'know...that it will only make sense after you've seen half the season. Could go either way.

You can see the teaser below.

At this point, we don't know a lot about American Horror Story Season 10, which has fans trying their best to suss out details from the crumbs. This is what we do know. Production on the season was set to begin back in October in Provincetown, Massachusetts. We've also seen from a previous teaser image that the sea may also play a role -- an image shared in March revealed something or someone climbing up some sort of embankment with a vast body of water behind them -- which would make sense as Provincetown sits at the northern tip of Cape Cod and is the site of the Mayflower’s landing in 1620.

"A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show," Murphy said last year. "So now I don't know. I don't know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

All of those things together have led some fans to speculate that Season 10 will have a mermaid or siren theme while others have suggested that the story will take cues from a real-life mystery in Provincetown -- the Lady of the Dunes, a woman whose body was discovered in the Race Point Dunes in 1974 but whose identity has never been discovered.

Season 10 of American Horror Story is set to debut sometime in 2021 and will see the return of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates. Other cast members confirmed for the next batch of episodes include Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

American Horror Story has already been renewed through Season 13 despite Murphy having an overall deal with Netflix. There's also a spin-off for show currently in development. Titled American Horror Stories, the spin-off will feature episodes lasting an hour each — instead of each season featuring an overall narrative, each episode will feature a self-contained plot.