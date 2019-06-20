Chucky Season 2 Photos Bring Back Fan-Favorite Doll





Chucky Season 2 is bringing back a fan-favorite evil, killer, doll: the original Tiffany doll! When Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) was introduced in Bride of Chucky, she quickly did away with the look of the bridal doll that Chucky shoved her soul into. The sequence of the Tiffany doll dying her hair blonde, doing her makeup and nails in black, and declaring "Barbie, eat your heart out!" is downright iconic, so this is a going to be a nice, deep, callback for longtime fans of the Child's Play/Chucky series!

As you can see above, Season 2 of SyFy's Chucky series is being featured in SFX Magazine – complete with a full photo gallery spread. One of the photos in question shows Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) in a room with a classic version of the bridal doll that became Tiffany, with the notable detail that the doll is being restrained with rope to a chair. Somebody is getting trapped in that doll – but who?

SPOILERS – Lexy definitely has a bone to pick with Tiffany and Chucky. Junior was corrupted by the serial killer couple; even though Lexy managed to coax him back from the side of evil, Chucky and Tiffany's attack on the movie theater left both Junior and Lexy's father dead. From the look of her in the Chucky Season 2 trailer and some of these photos, Lexy is definitely not taking it well.

Chucky Season 1 left a lot of bodies on the floor and some unresolved schemes up in the air. We learned Tiffany is the one who set Charles Lee Ray up to be caught that fateful night that he transformed into a killer doll; the Tiffany Doll also reappeared to take Andy hostage at gunpoint, with the veritable WMD of a truck full of Chucky Dolls in tow. The killer chess game is still very much afoot in Don Mancini's Chucky series, and finding out what gets done with this original Tiffany Bridal doll is just one twist longtime fans can't wait to see!

Chucky Season 2 will debut on October 5th on both SYFY and USA Network. Returning stars include Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky. Also returning is Devon Sawa as a new priest character seen in the trailer alongside Lara Jean Chorosteki – and Joe Pantoliano in a cameo appearance.