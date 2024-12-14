5 Iconic Horror Monsters Bill Skarsgård Should Play After Nosferatu and IT

When it comes to horror, Bill Skarsgård is second to none. Even before playing the vampire Count Orlok in Robert Eggers’ upcoming Nosferatu, he had already made a name for himself as an actor known for taking on striking characters in the genre. You could say that Hemlock Grove (2013) really kicked things off, putting him on a whole new level and eventually leading to his iconic role as Pennywise in IT (2007). Now, he’s even returning to play Stephen King’s famous clown in the upcoming HBO series, with a whole new cast. And even if Skarsgård takes on other kinds of projects, he’s kept building up a diverse range of horror roles, from classic movie parts to more theatrical and pop culture-driven ones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about this, he shared that he feels like a real actor when he’s taking on these types of characters, as they let him escape his own reality. The Devil All the Time (2020), Barbarian (2022), and The Crow (2024) are just a few of his most well-known roles, but they’re already a great way to understand his range. Besides, audiences always seem to pick him as the perfect fit for horror productions and new versions of villains as well, and now that remakes are everywhere in the film industry, there could be some characters Skarsgård should definitely take on in the future.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Sonar Entertainment

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde has been adapted many times over the years, with the most recent version being in 2023, directed by Joe Stephenson. However, imagining Skarsgård in the lead role is even more fascinating, considering how versatile he’s proven to be within the genre. Since this story involves a protagonist with a dual personality, it would be the perfect opportunity for the actor to show off his ability to switch between the charming and charismatic side of a character and the monstrous side, much like he did in Nosferatu. In IT, for example, even though Pennywise doesn’t exactly follow this duality, Skarsgård’s ability to balance moments of eerie charm with intense horror is undeniable.

On top of that, a darker, more modern take on Jekyll and Hyde, with deep emotional layers, would be a great fit for him. It’s no wonder this was one of the standout aspects of the new Nosferatu, which director Robert Eggers credited to Skarsgård’s sharp sensitivity.

Hannibal Lecter

Orion Pictures

Bringing a new approach to the character, Skarsgård could really surprise as Hannibal Lecter. His take on Pennywise has become a favorite among many King fans, so it’s clear he has the ability to bring fresh nuances to iconic roles. He wouldn’t just imitate Anthony Hopkins or Mads Mikkelsen, and since the character is such a complex figure, Skarsgård would have the perfect opportunity to explore the internal tension between the cannibal’s refined, sophisticated side and his predatory impulses. In a new adaptation, his performance could bring out an entirely new dimension to this infamous killer.

Also, he would certainly excel at portraying both the calculating calm and the underlying imminent threat that Lecter embodies, even without speaking a word – his ability to convey tension through silence and subtle gestures would be incredible. Additionally, a younger version of the villain, before he was captured, would be a fascinating direction to explore too. While Hannibal Rising (2007) touched on this, Skarsgård could show how the character’s reputation as both a brilliant psychiatrist and a serial killer was formed, offering a more complex, nuanced view of his early years. Besides, the star has already made it clear that he’s drawn to layered characters, making this role a perfect fit for him to take on.

Jack the Ripper

20th Century Studios

One of the most notorious serial killers of all time would be another great fit for Skarsgård, who, through his various roles in the horror genre, has already demonstrated an incredible ability to evoke unease and mystery, even in seemingly ordinary characters. Beyond that, he knows how to amp up the intensity of his scenes simply by being present, with his deeply expressive eyes adding an extra layer of tension.

Although Jack the Ripper is a murderer, his psychological depth would be an excellent match, especially since he was never discovered. This opens up a lot of possibilities for a new adaptation, and depending on the angle taken, Skarsgård would undoubtedly bring a masterful performance. His performances as Pennywise in IT CHAPTER TWO (2019) and Clark Olofsson in the Clark (2022) miniseries prove that he can effortlessly navigate complex and elusive characters.

Freddy Krueger

New Line cinema

Freddy Krueger isn’t a character that has been reimagined all that often, but perhaps it’s time to bring him to a new generation of Hollywood productions. To set this version apart, delving deep into the backstory of the iconic villain from A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) could be a great way to humanize him, much like Todd Phillips did with the Joker (2019). Skarsgård would be perfect for this approach, bringing a new dimension to Freddy while keeping his terrifying essence intact. Additionally, a new version as a more sophisticated, calculating figure – without losing the horror factor – would suit the actor’s talents.

His ability to deliver sarcasm, as shown through his role as Roman Godfrey in Hemlock Grove, would also bring a unique edge to Freddy’s trademark wit. As for the vocal variations the villain is known for, it wouldn’t be an issue for Skarsgård, given his impressive range demonstrated in IT. His knack for switching between creepy intensity and dark humor would make his Freddy both terrifying and unforgettable.

The Fly

20th Century studios

The Fly is all about transformation, and Skarsgård hasn’t really had the chance to fully showcase that kind of dramatic physical change. While Nosferatu could give him an opportunity to explore this, the 1986 classic presented a much more explicit and grotesque form of transformation, which would be fascinating to see how Skarsgård would approach. The remake would also provide a chance to portray the emotional transition of the character, shifting from moments of optimism to deep despair – something that would likely surprise people.

The transformation scene is one of the most unforgettable moments in the original, and a modern take with Skarsgård could strike the perfect balance between horror and the emotional weight of the story. This version wouldn’t just be scary – it would hit hard emotionally, turning it into a fresh and powerful personal tragedy that captures both the fear and the heartbreak of the character’s downfall.