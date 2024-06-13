Funko's Halloween 2024 Lineup Adds Bride of Chucky Movie Moment Pop Figure and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has been unveiling a ton of horror-themed Pop figures lately as part of their Halloween 2024 lineup, and the latest is this Movie Moment from the 1988 Bride of Chucky film. It features Chucky proposing to Tiffany on a blood-stained checkered floor base with a fireplace in the background, and you're seeing it first here at ComicBook.com!

The Bride of Chucky Movie Moment Funko Pop is a Spirit Halloween exclusive that you can order right here starting today for $39.99. As noted, this isn't the only horror-themed Pop figure that Funko has revealed in recent weeks. In fact, it isn't even the only new Chucky-themed Pop that they've revealed. To get you caught up, we've compiled a breakdown of some of Funko's Halloween 2024 releases in the list below.

Will there be a Chucky Season 4?

So far, Chucky has not been renewed for a fourth season, but the series has set up another batch of episodes in a major way. Not only are Chucky and Tiffany back in their doll bodies and reunited, but they're both apparently eager to reunite with GG, their child from Seed of Chucky that was last seen in Chucky season 2 as well. Add on to that the fact that the show's three leads are ALSO in doll bodies and you have a very hilarious cliffhanger that Don Mancini will have to wiggle his way out of. Plus there's also the fact that the President of the United States is dead and that Chucky nuked the North Pole.

Chucky makes the case for a season 4 at the end of the season 3 finale, sitting at The Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as The White House burns to the ground, telling the audience: "Murder, mayhem, and malicious intent. These are the values I have always held dear, and it has been my honor to uphold these principles for lo these many years. Now tonight I'm proud to officially announce my candidacy for a fourth consecutive term...If yo have any doubts at all, I ask you to please consider the many accomplishments of my hugely successful third term."

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the one week later on Peacock.