Halloween’s Michael Myers Attends a Kid’s Birthday Party in Adorable Viral Video

We’re just weeks away from the release of Halloween Kills, the 12th and latest entry in the long running horror franchise, and we might have an idea of the youngest fan eager to see the film. Over the weekend, Twitter user @vxmpyra shared a video of their young daughter getting a surprise visitor at their birthday party, none other than The Shape himself. “My daughter is in love with Michael Myers lmao,” they wrote in a now viral tweet. “He came to her birthday party, she heard the Halloween theme song and started looking for him.” As of this writing their video has 36.1K Retweets and 151.1K Likes on the platform.

In addition to being a sequel to 2018’s Halloween, the new Halloween Kills will also have major ties to John Carpenter’s 1978 original. The most recent trailer revealed multiplayer characters and actors that will be appearing in the movie, some reprising their parts and others just playing the same characters, while also confirming that a flashback to the events of the original movie will also take place. In fact the entire film seems to be framed around the victims of Michael Myers’ finally getting their revenge on him.

My daughter is in love with Michael Myers lmao. He came to her birthday party, she heard the Halloween theme song and started looking for him 😂🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/C3j0CP29DK — 𝓇𝑜𝓈𝑒 (@vxmpyra) September 26, 2021

“The next one involves when you take that [the 2018 Halloween] was about Laurie’s trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978,” Curtis previously of the film to SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse, all of the people that suffered the trauma and the Halloween Kills movie is about a mob.

Other stars set to appear in the film opposite Curtis include Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle, playing the grown-up version of the kid Curtis’ Laurie was babysitting in the original Halloween, and Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, one of the young bullies from the first movie. Judy Greer returns as Karen Nelson, Laurie’s daughter, with Andi Matichak reprising her part as Allyson, Laurie’s grandmother.

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here.

