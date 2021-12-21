Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Gets Official Poster

While many movie fans might be getting into the spirit of the holiday season, frightening festivities likely aren’t on the minds of most people, but an important part of the holiday is spending time with family, which the new poster for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is happy to remind us about. Previous entries in the franchise have highlighted what makes monsters and humans so different, yet also highlighted what makes all of them so similar, with this new poster highlighting how the upcoming film will really embrace the idea of walking a mile in someone else’s shoes. Check out the all-new poster for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania below before the film debuts exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

In the new film, “Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.”

For the final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania film series, franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as screenwriter and executive producer. Selena Gomez will also serve as executive producer, while reprising her role as Drac’s daughter, Mavis, alongside Andy Samberg, returning as Johnny. The film also features Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon. Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, executive produced by Michelle Murdocca, and produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

